Delhi security scare: Live grenade recovered from Red Fort

Security agencies in the national capital went into a frenzy after a live grenade was found on the premises of the iconic Red Fort here, officials said.

The grenade was found on Thursday evening while a well on the premises of the fort was being cleaned, triggering a security scare.

Found by the Archaeological Survey of India officials, the Delhi Police along with the Central Industrial Security Force were immediately alerted.

Police cordoned off the area while the elite National Security Guard (NSG) was called in, said a senior police officer.

The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade from teh site on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)