Delhi schools light the lamp of literacy

"Hum deep shiksha ke hain, jagmagayenge jag me" (we are the lamp of literacy, we will enlighten the world), goes the lyrics of a song while the inauguration lamp was lit for the Delhi School Literacy Project Annual Award Giving Ceremony at the Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan here on Friday.

The 29th anniversary of the award giving ceremony was organised to celebrate the relentless efforts and deep commitment of the student community to uphold the inspiration of literacy.

“Students are being the change they want to see. That is the encouragement you get when you are hear them and see what they are doing,” Springdales School Principal Jyoti Bose told ‘thestatesman.com’ on the sidelines of the event.

The event showcased many cultural performances by school students in Delhi.

“We all did it together as a unit of schools in Delhi. A lot of ideas are emerging from the students themselves," Bose said.

The DSLP Annual Award Giving Ceremony was started way back in 1988 and the Springdales School feels honoured to host its 29th anniversary.

“The honour comes from the fact that you contributed for a noble cause in many ways. So many hearts and minds have worked together to make it this bigger and beautiful. NGOs, state resources centers, people from village, governmental and non-governmental organisations and schools all came together for this common cause,” she added.

The Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan received Baldev and Kamala Bhatia Memorial Trophy for their community work, whereas the Pusa Road branch won the Henry Selz Foundation Trophy for making the second largest literates under DSLP.

The Bhatnagar International School, Vasant Kunj, bagged the Sufia Ajmali Trophy for making the largest number of literates under the programme.

Other proud recipients were New Era Public School, Mayapuri that won the UNICEF trophy, St George's School, Alaknanda with the Rotary Club Trophy and Evergreen Sr Sec School, Vasundhara Enclave that claimed the Satpal Singh Memorial Trophy.

Muskan Midha of Manav Sthali School was bestowed with the ML Kapoor Memorial Trophy for making the highest numbers of learners (160) on an individual level.

Presenting the awards and certificates to the participating schools, Chief Guest Ajay Tirkey, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, congratulated the DSLP and its member schools on sustaining the programme.

“Literacy is a complex subject to work on. I advise every student, who volunteered for this noble event, to continue their work and aim for the stars,” Tirkey said.

P Loomba, Honorary Secretary of DSLP, who has been working tirelessly in monitoring and guiding the project, proposed the vote of thanks in the end.