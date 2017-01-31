The safai karmacharis from the national capital, under the banner of the Delhi Nagar Nigam Mazdoor Congress, will go around villages in Punjab to expose the lies of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This was announced by the Mazdoor Congress, which appealed to the Punjab Balmiki Samaj to throw Kejriwal out of Punjab before he gets the chance to ruin it the way he has ruined Delhi. Addressing media persons at the Congress Bhawan here, the Delhi municipal safai karmacharis appealed to the people of Punjab not to be taken in by the lies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader as the people of Delhi were already suffering as a result of their trust in him.

The people of Delhi were regretting having elected Kejriwal to govern them, said Charan Singh of the Mazdoor Congress, adding that they felt cheated by the AAP leader, who had befooled them with his false promises. He warned the people of Punjab against being misled by Kejriwal’s lies.

“Yeh Kejriwal ek dhokha hai, Punjab ke logo isko juta marro, yeh moka hai,” said Charan Singh, along with his colleagues, who had come all the way from Delhi to actively fight against the AAP leader’s deception and farcical claims.