Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday inspected Bhalaswa landfill site, overburdened with city's waste, and stressed efficient solid waste management strategies to address the problem.

The site, overburdened with waste and resultant fires, has also been a source of air pollution.

He also directed the agencies concerned to work in coordination with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Baijal was accompanied by all the three Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Secretary (Power), Secretary to Lt Governor, officers of the Lt Governor's Secretariat and the agencies concerned.

"LG emphasized that there is an urgent need for immediate intervention at the landfill site and directed the Municipal Corporation to use modern technologies to resolve the problem at the earliest," stated a statement issued by the LG office.

Located in north-west Delhi, Bhalswa landfill site is spread over 21 acres and was commissioned in 1994. It receives about 2,700 tonnes of garbage per day.

Baijal will be taking a review meeting early next week regarding measures to be taken for proper solid waste management in the city, including the issue of Bhalswa landfill site with officers and agencies concerned.

The garbage collected from four zones under the corporation s jurisdiction City, Sadar Paharganj, Narela and Karol Bagh is dumped at Bhalswa.

