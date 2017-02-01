Delhi Police to be more responsive, service-oriented: Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik on Wednesday assured people that the force will be "more responsive and service-oriented" in his first tweet from the top cop's official handle.

Patnaik formally took charge as commissioner of the force on Tuesday, which has a strength of close to 80,000 personnel.

"On taking over as CP Delhi it shall be my endeavour to make @DelhiPolice more responsive and service oriented. Jai Hind," he tweeted for the first time from the official handle @CPDelhi.

Patnaik (57) had superseded two officers to succeed Alok Kumar Verma who was appointed the CBI director earlier this month.

When B S Bassi was the police commissioner, the twitter handle was quite active and news about big cases being solved and clarifications were retweeted and tweeted quite frequently.

However, during Verma's tenure as the commissioner, the official handle was mainly reserved for tweeting greetings on festivals and retweeting important messages posted by Delhi Police's twitter handle.