Delhi Police steps up security ahead of DSGMC polls

Six cartons of liquor were seized from near a boundary wall connecting a school and gurdwara in Vivek Vihar in Shahdara area here, police said on Saturday.



Police suspected that the liquor had been kept there to spoil the prospects of one of the candidates contesting in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Managing Committee (DSGMC) polls on Sunday.



The area is a secluded one and police do not have much video evidence to nail the accused, a senior police officer said.



However, there is a bank situated nearby and police will scan the CCTV footage from that bank to gain any clues that might lead them to the accused, said the officer.



Police has stepped up security in the area to ensure peace.