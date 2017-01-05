Delhi Police register case for assault on cops after molestation

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons who assaulted and injured four women constables and other policemen after a young woman was molested by a drunk mob on New Year's Eve here, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

No arrest has been made so far.

Police said the crime occurred late December 31 night when a huge mob comprising mainly students molested the woman while celebrating New Year at Batra Cinema in Mukherjee Nagar.

"The inebriated revellers molested the young woman riding pillion on a bike with two men. The miscreants tried to grab the victim near a market. When four policemen deployed at a roadblock saw them molesting the victim, they caught one youth. Later, some of his accomplices manhandled the policemen," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said.

The mob freed the youth from police custody and vandalised a police vehicle parked there as well as a police post where some women police personnel took shelter.

Four women constables were injured, Arya said.

"It took police one hour to bring the situation under control. A majority of the drunk mob included students residing in the Mukherjee Nagar locality. We have registered an FIR and are examining closed-circuit television footage to identify the accused," Arya added.

Those in the 200-strong mob melted away when additional police rushed to the spot, police said.

Mukherjee Nagar area is very near to Delhi University's north campus.

Mainly DU students and civil service aspirants reside in the area.