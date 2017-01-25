Delhi Police orders inquiry against Kejriwal

Delhi Police on Tuesday ordered its Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to initiate a preliminary inquiry into allegations of cheating, forgery and fraud against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for irregularities in Public Welfare Department (PWD) work.



According to a senior police officer, EOW has started an inquiry into the matter but did not register any FIR in this connection as of now. It had on Friday called Founder of Road-Anti Corruption Organisation Rahul Sharma to join the inquiry team for providing documents and necessary information.



"A complaint in this connection was lodged by Kislay Pandey, an NGO's lawyer who also approached a local court in filing a PIL against Kejriwal and his brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal for alleged corruption in roads and sewer lines work," the police officer said.