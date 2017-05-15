Delhi Police implicating our MLAs at behest of BJP: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Thursday hit out at the Delhi Police and accused it of "implicating" its MLAs at the "behest" of the BJP.



Citing the case registered against party MLA from Deoli Prakash Jarwal earlier this month, senior party leader and political affairs committee (PAC) member Atishi Marlena alleged that Delhi Police was being "misused" by its "political masters".



"The Delhi Police, on the orders of the Bhartiya Janata Party has consistently implicated the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in false cases, the latest being that against Jarwal by a female BJP activist," she said in a press statement.



Jarwal has been booked for allegedly molesting a 53- year-old woman in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar. It is the second such case against him.



"In complete violation of procedure and norms, the Delhi Police filed a case against Jarwal under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).



"After the court quashed the complaint today, it has reinforced the fact that the Delhi Police is being misused by its political masters to sully the image of the AAP," Marlena alleged.



Since the AAP came to power in Delhi, 15 of its MLAs have been booked under different charges with the party claiming it was being subjected to "political vendetta".