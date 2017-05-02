'Delhi Police goes for image makeover, to appear on TV'

Delhi Police is working on an image makeover and plans to promote itself on television shows and the social media.

Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the police force was looking forward to telling the public about investigations and breaks in some tricky cases on TV shows such as 'Crime Patrol' and 'Savdhaan India'.

"It is something we can think upon. But we have not seriously thought about how we can use this platform to tell people about our good work and difficulties," he said.

Delhi Police is not new to this. When Neeraj Kumar was the city commissioner, a TV show titled 'Police Dial 100' showcased the force's response system to calls on murder and other kinds of crime in 2013.

Patnaik also said plans were afoot to enhance the presence of Delhi Police on social media sites.

Delhi Police has 1.17 lakh followers on Twitter, but is far behind Mumbai Police which has 27.60 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

He, however, stressed that the force had a "considerable social media presence". Many officers, including the commissioner himself, had their own Twitter handles, but Patnaik said there were plans to use the social media more frequently.

"We feel that the social media presence of the Delhi Police, since it is the police of the national capital, has to be suitably enhanced. We have to work out a mechanism in which we can use this potent platform in a more meaningful manner," he said.

Without divulging details on how it would be done, he said there were "plans" to introduce "more" things.

"We are working on it and changes will be seen soon. It's a question of improving the system," he said.

