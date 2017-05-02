Delhi, National Capital Region receive thundershowers  

The national capital, Gurugram, Faridabad and parts of Noida saw thunderstorms and received light showers on Wednesday afternoon, the weather office here said.



According to the Met Office, scattered and light rains and thunderstorms were likely in and around the National Capital Region later in the day as well.



The showers, however, would not bring much of a respite from the current summer heat, said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Thursday would also be cloudy but not as hot, he forecast.



"Thunderstorm and thundershowers with squally winds are expected to occur over the next three hours," predicted the private weather forecaster Skymet for all these regions.