Delhi metro procuring 420 additional coaches

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is procuring 420 additional coaches, the transport agency informed Delhi's Lt Governor on Monday.



Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting on air pollution in the national capital, where DMRC asserted its stand over augmentation of the public transport.



"DMRC informed that 420 additional coaches were under procurement, out of which induction of 30 coaches in Red, Yellow and Blue and all 162 coaches on Green and Violet have already been inducted. Remaining 228 coaches will be inducted by December, 2017," said an official statement.



Delhi's Chief Secretary was also advised to coordinate with the transport department and traffic police to suggest some corridors which can be developed for high-speed bus-based transit.

