Delhi metro gets green certification

Delhi Metro has become the world's first-ever metro to get green certification for all its major buildings and installations.

After getting green certifications for its Phase-3 stations, depots and sub-stations, 10 residential colonies of DMRC were also awarded the platinum rating for adherence to green building norms by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on Friday.

In addition, the DMRC also achieved the target of generating 20 MW of solar power by the year 2017. DMRC MD Mangu Singh says, "Energy consumption has increased by 700 per cent in the last four decades in the country and this will increase further three times by 2030. One of the major users of energy is the transport sector, that also, urban transport. Therefore, it is very relevant to focus on metro systems and talk of green metro."