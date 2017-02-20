Delhi Metro fares hiked by up to 66 per cent

Delhi Metro on Monday hiked its fare by up to 66 per cent, with the maximum fare going up to Rs. 50 from the earlier Rs. 30.



Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) spokesperson Anuj Dayal told the media that the minimum fare - applicable for a distance of up to two kilometres - had been raised from Rs. 8 to Rs. 10.



The new fare structure has been divided into six slabs: Rs. 10 (0-2 km), Rs. 15 (2-5 km), Rs. 20 (5-12 km), Rs. 30 (12-21 km), Rs. 40 (21-32 km) and Rs. 50 (beyond 32 km).



"This is the first phase of fare hike to be implemented from May 10," Dayal said. "The second phase will be implemented from October."



DMRC Director K.K. Saberwal said the revision was necessary on account of increase in the input cost - staff salaries, cost of energy, repair and maintenance.



Dayal added that special discounts would be given to commuters on Sundays and national holidays.



Apart from that, 10 percent discount during non-peak hours would also be given. "This is to ensure that load during peak hours and non-peak hours is even."

