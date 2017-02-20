Delhi Metro creates park from waste material

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unveiled a "one of a kind" park here on Monday which is adorned with artistic installations built with waste material from Metro construction sites and is mostly powered by the solar energy.



"The main highlights of the park are the artistic installations created from waste materials generated from the Delhi Metro's construction sites. Artists from across the country have come together to create these beautiful installations," a statement issued by the DMRC said.



The park, which is located near Shastri Park Metro Station, is spread over 10 acres and will offer a host of facilities like auditorium, amphitheatre, meditation corner, playground for children and gymnasium. The park also has a lake and a fountain in it.



There are a range of other environment-friendly measures which the transporter adopted to make the park live upto its name.



"The water required for horticultural use will be provided by the Sewage Water Treatment Plant (STP) in the vicinity and 20 kilowatt of power requirement will be met by solar power, making it a net positive energy park," the statement added.



In making of the park the DMRC also used "top soil from various underground station sites" and furnished it with "medicinal and pollution absorbing plants", because of which the location has received 'Platinum' rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)', the statement said.



Justice Swatanter Kumar, Chairman, National Green Tribunal (NGT), present at the unveiling, said, "(The) DMRC has not only contributed excellence in transportation but it stands out for two more things -- it is environmentally conscious and it makes the effort to be self-reliant.



"With the Prakriti Park, (the) DMRC has begun a new chapter in CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). It will set a good precedence for others in the corporate sector."