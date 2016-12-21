Delhi man gets 5-day jail for drunk driving

Stressing that people driving under the influence of alcohol are no less than "suicide bombers", a court here on Monday sent a man to jail for five days after he was caught driving drunk.

Refusing to let off the man by just paying the fine, the court noted that doing so would send out a message that offenders can get away by just paying money.

"Such drivers on the roads are no less than the suicide bombers," District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia said as he dismissed the plea of Ravi Shankar, a south Delhi resident, who argued that no reformation takes place in a prison.

Slamming the argument put forth by the Shankar counsel, the court said that if that was the case then no convict would be imprisoned.

The court further said it does not find any reason to interfere with the punishment awarded by a magisterial court which had sent him to five days in jail, suspended his driving licence for six months and imposed a fine of Rs.2,000.

According to the police, Shankar was caught driving in an inebriated state on March 13.

