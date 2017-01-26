After three years, Delhi makes a comeback at R-Day Parade

Delhi's tableau made a come back after three years at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday, highlighting the education reforms under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the parade, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Delhi's tableau showcased a model government school, the transformation in government-run schools and the recent initiatives of the AAP government to upgrade the standard of education in the city.

The tableau also displayed the mega PTM (Parents Teacher Meeting) held in July and October in the state-run schools.

The crowd cheered as Delhi's tableau rolled down on Rajpath and Kejriwal, wearing a blue sweater and a black muffler, beamed a smile and gave the tableau a standing ovation, along with his wife.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined in.

Earlier this month, there were rumours that the Centre had rejected Delhi's tableau for the Republic Day parade by citing poll code violations.

But Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra put the rumours to rest, saying the participation of the state government was confirmed.

The last time Delhi's tableau was thematically and aesthetically accepted for the Republic Day parade was in 2013.