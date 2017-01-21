Delhi LG gives nod to build Mohalla Clinics in government schools

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal cleared the AAP government's proposal to build 300 Mohalla Clinics in the premises of government schools, officials said on Tuesday.



"The Lt Governor had approved the proposal to build Mohalla Clinics in school premises subject to certain conditions regarding safety of students," an official at the LG office said.



The official added that Lt Governor also laid stress upon deploying the capable doctors for quality treatment at Mohalla Clinics in government schools.



Earlier in November last year, former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had rejected this proposal and had sent the concerned file back to the government to make necessary changes.



Jung had cited some restrictions under the Delhi School Education Act, according to which school premises can only be used for functioning of the school and no unauthorised person can enter the premises, etc.



At least 107 Mohalla Clinics have already come up across the capital, in both middle class and urban poor neighbourhoods, where doctors and medicines are available and people enjoy facilities for tests -- all for free. Around two million people have so far availed themselves of the benefits of Mohalla Clinics.



The Mohalla Clinic is a flagship initiative of the Delhi government that aims to provide free primary health care to people in their neighbourhoods. The Delhi Government's Mohalla Clinic project has been praised by several international organisations.



As many as 1,000 Mohalla Clinics are to be set up by March 31.