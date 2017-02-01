Delhi High Court reserves judgment on plea by Zakir Naik

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on plea by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik-led NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) against an immediate ban on the organisation

The IRF, earlier moved a petition seeking directions against the ban imposed on it by the Central government.

On November 15, the Central government had banned the IRF for five years after declaring it as an unlawful association under the anti-terror laws, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) followed up with raids on its premises in Mumbai on November 19.

According to the Home Ministry, Naik has allegedly made many provocative speeches and had engaged in terror propaganda.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Zakir Naik and the IRF under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The foundation had first come under the scanner after a terrorist responsible for Dhaka attack earlier this year in an online post had said that he was inspired by Naik`s speeches.

