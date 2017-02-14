Delhi HC stays government's nursery admission guidelines

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the Directorate Of Education's nursery admissions notification forcing 298 private schools to adopt only neighbourhood criteria, while terming it as "unreasonable".

The January 7 notification was "arbitrary and discriminatory", said Justice Manmohan while he ordered to put a stay on the guidelines for nursery admissions in the national capital for the 2017-18 academic session.

The notifications by the Department of Education have made "distance" the primary criterion for admission of tiny tots.



The court remarked that "primary cause of nursery admissions chaos is lack of good schools in Delhi".



The court's judgement came on petitions filed by two school bodies and a couple of parents to challenge the guidelines.