Delhi HC raps AAP govt for constructing urinal under transformer

The Delhi High Court has rapped the AAP government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation for constructing a public urinal under a power transformer and putting the life of users under "extreme danger".



"This is incredible," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra said and asked, "How can you do this?"



"Don't you have experts, who can assist you? Is there any building bye-law or not for the city," the bench asked.



The court asked the authorities to produce before it their proposed plan on the next date of hearing on May 18.



"You are directly putting the life of users under extreme danger," it said and added that the project may be put on hold for some time.



"Safety and security of people are under question. Mere digging has started. It would be better to stop the project for some time," the court said.



The court also issued notice to the government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and sought their replies.



A residents welfare association (RWA) of Sultanpuri here has moved the court seeking direction to the authorities to restrain them from constructing a public urinal under the power transformer in the locality.



The petitioner has claimed that the transformer can be extremely dangerous for users of the urinal.