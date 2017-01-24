Delhi govt to provide subsidy to registered e-rickshaws

Delhi Government on Tuesday decided to provide a subsidy of over Rs.7 crore to 3382 registered e-rickshaws in its ongoing efforts to encourage non-polluting modes of public transport for last mile connectivity to curb air pollution in the national capital.



The decision on grant of subsidy for registered e-Rickshaws was taken in a meeting of the senior officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), chaired by the Environment & Forest Minister Imran Hussain.



Hussain said the Environment department and the DPCC have finalised the subsidy amounts for the e-rickshaws registered with the Transport department, from the Ambient Air Fund.



A senior government official said that subsidy at the rate of Rs 15,000 each will be provided to 2027 e-rickshaws which were registered till March 31, 2016.



Apart from this, subsidy at the rate of Rs.30,000 each will be provided to 1355 e-Rickshaws registered with effect from April 1, 2016 onwards.



The registered e-rickshaws will receive this financial aid soon in the month of February.



Presenting the budget for the current financial year on March 28, 2016, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had stated, "Our Government is promoting E-rickshaw for last mile connectivity in Delhi. In the current year (2015-16), Rs.4.97 crore has been given as subsidy to 3709 owners of battery operated vehicles and E-rickshaw.".