Delhi govt to form committee to probe MCD's financial status

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution directing the AAP government to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the financial condition of 'cash-strapped' civic bodies of EDMC and NDMC.



The move comes against the backdrop of the AAP government accusing the BJP-led municipal corporations of being the "den of corruption" over the frequent strikes by sanitation workers of EDMC and NDMC.



The committee will be headed by the Director of Local Bodies. It will submit its report before the commencement of Budget session, which is expected to be held in the first week of March.



The resolution, moved by AAP MLA Sourabh Bhardwaj, stated that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has "failed" to pay the salaries of its employees despite having received enhanced funds from the government, and that the residents have a right to know how the civic bodies were utilising their funds.



"This House directs the Delhi government to take all possible steps to look into the finances of the MCDs in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.



"It also directs the Government of Delhi to ask the Municipal Corporations to inform the steps being taken to improve the latter's financial condition," the resolution stated.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP-led civic bodies had financially "failed" and were "instigating" their employees against the AAP government ahead of the municipal polls.



He said despite the Delhi government giving enhanced funds in comparison to the previous dispensation, the BJP-led municipal corporations were demanding more grants.



Once the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in all three civic bodies, it will ensure salaries of sanitation workers on time, Sisodia added.

AAP MLA Sourabh Bharadwaj also requested the House to take serious note of the extremely "poor financial management" in the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, particularly in the EDMC and the NDMC.



"They (BJP leaders of MCD) pass a resolution in their House that municipal officers will not go with MLAs in their constituencies. Such kind of behaviour is unacceptable.



"On one hand, they adopt such behaviour against MLAs, but on other side, they demand funds from the government. They do not reduce corruption. They are allowing unauthorised constructions by taking bribes in lakhs," he alleged.



The AAP leader said that if 10 per cent of "bribes" taken by MCD leaders and officers came into the system, there would not be any need for sanitation workers to go on strike over non-payment of salaries.



Meanwhile, Opposition leader Vijender Gupta hit out at the government for not implementing the recommendations of Fourth Delhi Finance Commission.



"Government should understand that EDMC has limited resources. The AAP government is giving political colour to the strike by sanitation workers. It is deliberately not implementing recommendations of Fourth Delhi Finance Commission," he said.