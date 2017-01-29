In order to ensure there are no irregularities in teachers' attendance and punctuality is maintained in running the classes, the Delhi government has decided to fix responsibility for "indiscipline" on school principals.

Action will be taken against principals of government schools if "discipline" is not maintained, a senior official said.

The move comes after Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia conducted surprise inspections at various government schools and found that many classrooms were without teachers and students were roaming in the corridors and outside school buildings.

"The surprise inspections have revealed lack of discipline in almost all the schools. All principals have been directed to ensure that no class is without students and the punctuality of teachers in classes is also monitored," a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

The government has formed inspection teams comprising School Management Committee (SMC) members, who will be inspecting schools and uploading the reports on a school inspection application which can be directly accessed by the Sisodia's office.

"Strict action will be taken against schools which are unsuccessful at ensuring cleanliness and the presence of teachers and students in their classrooms," the official added.