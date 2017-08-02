Delhi govt okays funds for purchase of 2000 buses

Delhi government has approved funds for the purchase of 2,000 new buses which will likely to hit the city roads by early next year to augment the public transport in the capital.

Sources told The Statesman that the finance and planning department has approved the funds and soon the process of purchasing of new buses will be put into action.

"The process of floating a tender is expected to be started in the next few months," sources said.

The government will buy 1,000 buses each for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DMITS).

The public transporter carries around 25 lakh passengers every day in nearly 5,200 buses including 4,000 DTC and 2,200 cluster scheme buses. But as per the estimation, there is a need of 16,000 more buses to deal with the growing passenger traffic.

On 31 July, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the annual road safety award function said that the Delhi government will "turn around" the public transporter DTC and make it a "world class" body in the next two years.

The opposition parties have often criticised AAP government for not being able to buy even a single bus during its over two-year rule.