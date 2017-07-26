Delhi govt move to promote Sanskrit

In an effort to revive Sanskrit, Delhi government will start a special course for Delhi'ites at the 75 Sanskrit teaching centres across the Capital.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said as a part of efforts to make Sanskrit language popular, the Sanskrit Academy of Delhi government will start a three-month certificate course for the common people of Delhi. “The course will be offered at 75 Sanskrit teaching centres and there will be three two-hour sessions a week. The fees for this course will also be very nominal,” he said.

Sisodia, who recently took charge of the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Language, said even though the schools taught Sanskrit till class 10, their emphasis was on grammar instead of language.

“The purpose of this initiative is that the way people learn English and Urdu languages and use it in their day-to-day lives, Sanskrit can be learnt in the same way,” he remarked, adding that the course was being designed with the purpose of creating a passion for learning Sanskrit.

Sisodia said the government was going to constitute 'Sahitya Charcha Clubs' across the city to promote Hindi in the national capital. “At these clubs people can gather and discuss the text and prose produced by Hindi litterateurs,” he said.