Delhi governor orders steps for women safety

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered a slew of steps to ensure women's safety in the national capital, including setting up of a standing committee to coordinate and act on the sensitive issue.



Baijal recommended constitution of a "study group" of eminent sociologists, psychologists and experts to analyse the root causes of offences against women in the city and recommend corrective action.



"Appropriate proposal should be put up before the Lt. Governor after consulting all stakeholders," a statement from the Lt. Governor's Office said.



He asked the Delhi Police to share a list of vulnerable routes and dark spots in Delhi and asked agencies concerned to explore the possibility of installing high-mast lights in these areas.



He directed the authorities concerned to provide, apart from sufficient numbers of public conveniences and night shelters for women, day-care centres for children, particularly in slums, JJ clusters and migrant labour settlements.



Baijal's directions came during a meeting with senior officers of the Delhi government and police at the Raj Nivas here to discuss women's safety.



The committee on women's safety will comprise officers of Delhi Police, Women and Child Development, and Education Departments, the statement said.



The Lt. Governor directed the Excise Department to conduct a drive to check the menace of underage drinking and take "exemplary deterrent action".