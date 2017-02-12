Delhi government to put up project implementation reports online

To ensure timely implementation of the AAP government's decisions, Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty has directed all departments to review the progress and upload status reports online.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments, chaired by the chief secretary.

The information pertaining to progress report on the AAP government's cabinet decisions will be uploaded through the Cabinet Decision Monitoring System.

"The chief secretary has directed that implementation of the Cabinet decisions be reviewed frequently and status report uploaded online through the Cabinet Decision Monitoring System," the minutes of the meeting stated.

The Kejriwal government has taken several key decisions, but delay in their implementation led to the administration take the new measure.

The AAP government had recently decided to introduce vacuum cleaning of roads to reduce dust, but only five to seven vacuum cleaning machines have been deployed so far.

Kutty has also directed all heads of departments to remove "old and irrelevant" information on their department websites.

"All the Pr Secretaries/Secretaries/HODs were directed to update the websites of their departments on regular basis. Old/irrelevant information shall be removed as per guidelines. IT Deptt. will issue a circular in this regard," minutes of meeting also stated.

Kutty has asked all departments to review the progress of plan expenditure of the departments including physical targets and financial achievements.

In the meeting, it was also decided that heads of departments would ensure that payment to contract or outsourced workers are made in time.