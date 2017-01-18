Delhi government to build 6,178 flats for slum dwellers

The Delhi government on Monday approved a pilot project to build 6,178 flats for people living in slums.



These will be built at a cost of Rs.866 crore at Lajpat Nagar, Bhalaswa, Dev Nagar, Mongolpuri and Ambedkar Nagar by upgrading the existing slums on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land.



The matter was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



A proposal to construct 582 houses for economically weaker sections at Sangam Park for Rs 83 crore was also approved.



The department also cleared the construction four new homeless shelters in the city to accommodate 72 families and 1,200 homeless people.



"These shelters will be constructed under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) at Dwarka, Geeta Colony, Rohini and Nangloi," an official statement said.



It was also decided to provide 5,000 bunker beds, 10,000 mattresses with bed sheet, blanket, pillow and pillow cover, LED TVs, water coolers and geysers to improve the quality of life in homeless shelters.



A Supreme Court appointed committee under Justice Kailash Gambhir had asked DUSIB to ensured adequate facilities for the homeless in Delhi and to improve their living condition.