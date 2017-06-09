Delhi government freezes funding of 28 DU colleges

The Delhi government on Monday ordered a freeze on funding of 28 Delhi University colleges -- that are either fully or partially funded by it -- following the varsity's failure to appoint governing bodies since months.

"Hv ordered Fin Dept to stop funding for all Delhi gov funded 28 DU colleges, as DU not willing to hv governing bodies for last 10 months," Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

"I cannot allow unchecked corruption and irregularities to be sustained on Delhi govt funds in the name of education," he added.

Delhi University Registrar Tarun Das, who is authorised to speak to media, remained unavailable for his comments on the issue.

The 28 colleges, of which 12 get 100 per cent and 16 get 5 per cent funding from the government, have not had full governing bodies since October 2016, when their term ended.

This is the first time that the bodies were not given a three-month extension.

In February, DU had sent a panel of names to Delhi Government following which the AAP dispensation had sent the Governing Body list in March, for approval by Executive Council (EC).

However, no decision has been taken yet in this regard by DU.

The government had earlier this month threatened to stop the funding if DU failed to constitute Governing Bodies (GBs) by July 31.