Delhi gets respite with light rain, similar weather on Wednesday

Light showers cooled down the national capital on Tuesday night with after a hot day that saw the maximum temperature recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius, average for the season, the Met Office said. Thunderstorm and rain are also likely on Wednesday.



A weather official said that the light rain was observed at various locations in the city around 9.30 p.m. and that the sudden change in the weather was due to western disturbance -- a storm system originating in the Mediterranean Sea that causes rain and snow in the northwestern region of the Indian subcontinent.



"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm is likely on Wednesday," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here.



The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.



The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the humidity oscillated between a high of 55 and a low of 22 per cent.



Monday's maximum temperature settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

