Delhi gets first state-of-the-art 'model' government school

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated the national capital's first 'model' government school with "state-of-the-art" facilities and infrastructure, an official statement said.



"Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Rouse Avenue has become the first Delhi government school to boast of audio-visual teaching aids, projector in classrooms and a swanky new building with all conveniences," the Delhi government statement said, terming it part of the Delhi government's initiative to create a model school with hygienic ambience and all teaching aids to promote quality education in the city.



"Great leadership comes with greater responsibility. Let's continue to set more examples in the face of revamping government schools," Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, said during the inauguration.



"The children will be studying with top class infrastructure. This convenience is just a foundation of education, not the ultimate goal. It is the quality of education that matters more than just providing basic convenience," he added.



The Delhi government aims to create 54 such model schools in the capital equipped with basic facilities like classroom furniture, projectors, RO drinking water and clean toilets.



The effort is a part of Delhi government's ambitious project "Chunauti 2018" where it aims to improve infrastructure of government schools while also providing trained teachers and an education makeover.