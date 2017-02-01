Delhi deprived of its share in taxes: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he was disappointed with the Union Budget 2017-18 as Delhi has again been deprived of its due share in central taxes.



"Delhi has been deprived of its due from central share in this year's budget too... Delhi's share in central taxes remains stagnant for the 17th year at Rs 325 crore," Sisodia tweeted soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Budget in the Lok Sabha.



Later, a Delhi government statement said that it had asked the central government to enhance the allocation to at least Rs 5,000 crore.



"The Budget of Delhi has increased from Rs 8,739 crore in the year 2001-02 to Rs 46,600 crore in 2016-17, whereas the share in central taxes has remained frozen at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02."



"However, states are getting share in central taxes every year based on the annual increase in collection of central taxes," the statement said.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government expressed disappointment and slammed Jaitley for not earmarking any funds to Municipal Corporations of Delhi.



"Indian government provides basic and performance grants to local bodies in all states. However, local bodies in Delhi are not getting any support from the central government despite providing 10.5 per cent of our annual tax collection to the local bodies," the Delhi government said.



Earlier, Sisodia also slammed Jaitley for not going all the way to do away with anonymous donations to political parties.



"Why are political parties free to accept cash donations up to Rs 2,000? Why does a vegetable vendor need to go cashless for even transactions of Rs 20 and parties can accept Rs 2,000 in cash," Sisodia asked.



In his budget speech on Wednesday, Jaitley announced that political parties receiving donations above Rs 2,000 will now have to disclose the identity of the donor -- a sharp decline from the earlier limit of Rs 20,000.