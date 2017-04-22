Delhi court extends TTV Dinakaran's custody to May 29

In another development to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alleged bribery case, its ousted leader TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were on Monday produced before a Delhi court through video conferencing and their judicial custody was extended till 29 May.

On May 1, Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were sent to the judicial custody till May 15.

Earlier, the Delhi Crime Branch recovered Dinakaran's five bank accounts from Chennai, through which transactions of huge amount were carried out, after which the police sought for further remand of the ousted AIADMK leader.

The ousted AIADMK leader was arrested on 25 April after four days of questioning by Delhi Police for allegedly attempting to bribe an EC official to get the undivided AIADMK's two-leaves election symbol.

His faction hoped to obtain the symbol for a by-election to the RK Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, which was later cancelled by the EC.

Dinakaran was accused of allegedly arranging the amount from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels. He has been lodged in Tihar jail.

