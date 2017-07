Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday met newly- elected President Ram Nath Kovind.



A senior Delhi government official said the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhawan was a courtesy call.



The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had sided with and voted for the opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the recently-held presidential election.



Kovind, 71, took oath as the 14th president of India on July 25. He won the election by securing 65.65 per cent of the total votes.