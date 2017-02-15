Delhi budget to be symbol of people-centric governance: Sisodia

Delhi government's budget for the year 2017-18 will be a symbol of people-centric governance, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.



Sisodia said preparations for this year's budget had already begun and it will "carefully review" every provision.



"(I am) Really excited about Delhi Budget 2017," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted. "Efficient utilisation of tax with honesty and transparency has always been our driving force."



Party insiders say that as in the last two years, the focus of this budget will also be primarily on education and health.



Soon after sweeping to power in February 2015, the AAP government in its first budget doubled the allocation for education and increased health allocation by half.