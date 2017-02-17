Delhi BJP: Tiwari forms 15-member core committee

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday announced the formation of 15-member core Committee of the party.



The committee has only, Tiwari and organisation Secretary Siddharthan as its members from Delhi BJP executive.



"The Core Committee comprising senior leaders will decide upon party affairs with full coordination," Tiwari said.



He said that the committee has been constituted with approval of the Central leadership of the BJP, adding it is not compulsory that its members should be office bearers of state unit executive.



The committee includes two Union ministers, Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, and 7 party MP's from Delhi.



Delhi incharge Shyam Jaju, co-incharge Tarun Chugh, national general secretary Anil Jain, and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta are members of the top decision making body.



Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay and Pawan Sharma are also in the committee.