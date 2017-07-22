Delhi-based bands like Parikrama and Bipul Chettri & The Travelling Band are set to perform here on Sunday to highlight the violation of human rights in Darjeeling.

People of Darjeeling have been witnessing an indefinite agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland for over a month. Keeping that in mind, the Musicians for Darjeeling Dooars and Terai will be held here.

Subir Malik of Parikrama told IANS: "We at Parikrama are extremely pained about the recent incidents that have taken place in the hills of Darjeeling. We share the concerns of the local population and hope the powers that be can help bring a peaceful solution without any more loss of innocent lives. We hope this concert helps highlight the gravity of the situation there."

Chettri says he and the bands are participating in the concert in the hope that the national media highlights the "high-handedness of the police force in the Darjeeling hills which have resulted in the loss of so many innocent lives along with the clampdown and blackout of the local media and the ban on the internet for the last month or so".

Pavithra Chari of Shadow & Light also wishes to spread the message of peace, harmony and justice among everyone.

Pranai Gurung of BLU is deeply saddened by the ongoing incidents in Darjeeling.

"We extend our support and voice to our brothers and sisters and hope that through our collective voice some sense prevails and peace is restored," he said.

Smiti Malik of Chayan & Smiti is hopeful that the Sunday event can contribute to encouraging some dialogue and awareness towards the ongoing unrest in Darjeeling.