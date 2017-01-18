Delhi Assembly adopts report against civic official's conduct

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday adopted a report of its Questions and References Committee recommending enquiry into the conduct of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner Puneet Goyal.

The report, tabled by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Tuesday, made charges of indiscipline, dereliction of duty and causing deliberate delay in the execution of public works against Goyal.

"The committee recommends that the Delhi government should immediately conduct an enquiry into the conduct of Commissioner, SDMC, Puneet Goyal on charges of indiscipline, dereliction of duty and causing deliberate delay in the execution of public works hurting the public interest," the report said.

The matter relates to non-implementation of an order of Delhi government's Urban Development department regarding increasing financial powers of municipal commissioners in approving the works under MLALAD scheme from Rs.25 lakh to Rs.5 crore.

According to the report, the commissioners of North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations had implemented the decision while the SDMC commissioner did not.

The committee also said that a report on the actions taken on the recommendations should be submitted in the House within three months of the adoption of the report by the Assembly.