Delhi AAP MLAs expose Kejriwal’s scams, saga of failed promises

Having witnessed, first-hand, the deception played on the people of Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from the national capital on Friday exposed the party leader over a series of scams, besides failure to fulfill any of his election promises.

Addressing a press conference here, MLAs Colonel Devinder Sehrawat and Asim Ahmad (former Delhi minister), held Kejriwal responsible for the mess prevailing in Delhi since the AAP government took over about 2 years ago and warned the people of Punjab against being taken in by his false promises and tall claims.

Ahmad played an audio clip to expose the Delhi chief minister’s conspiracy to frame him on false charges. In the clip, an AAP worker is heard telling Ahmad how he had been falsely implicated through a man who had been paid Rs.11 lakh for the same.