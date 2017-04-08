Deeply saddened by new controversy around Kejriwal: Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the latest controversy surrounding his former protege and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



"I am deeply saddened by whatever I saw on television," Hazare told media persons here after sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hand over Rs.2 crore to Kejriwal at his Delhi residence.



He said he had been fighting corruption for the last 40 years and Kejriwal had joined in his fight against the menace.



Hazare had led the 2011 anti-corruption campaign in Delhi to seek introduction of the Jan Lokpal Bill.



"It was because of the anti-corruption fight in Delhi that Kejriwal became the Chief Minister. And today, when he (Kejriwal) is accused of corruption, I cannot tell how deeply sad that makes me," Hazare said.



The social activist said he will talk in detail after studying the accusation made by Mishra.



Mishra, who was sacked on Saturday as minister, said: "Day before yesterday (Friday), I saw Jain hand over Rs.2 crore in cash to Kejriwal. When I asked about the money, Kejriwal refused to answer."

