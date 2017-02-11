Dead rat in Delhi school midday meal, nine students hospitalised

A dead rat was found in a midday meal served at a government school in south Delhi on Thursday, following which at least nine students who consumed the food were hospitalised. All of them were said to be out of danger.



According to government officials, the rodent was found at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Deoli area.



"A rat found in midday meal of a government school. Nine students (who had eaten food) were immediately rushed to hospital (Madan Mohan Malaviya). I have talked to doctors and the students are safe now," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.



Sisodia also visited the hospital to enquire after the students and took stock of the situation.



He assured of strict action against those found guilty.



"An FIR is being lodged against the meal supplier. We will also blacklist him," Sisodia, who hold the education portfolio, said.



"The meals will now be prepared at the school kitchen in presence of our officers," Sisodia added.