The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday sought action from Delhi Police against Abu Azmi and G Parameshwara for their alleged sexist remarks after the molestations by a mob on New Year Eve in Bengaluru.

Maliwal shot off a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma and urged him to file an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Maharashtra Abu Azmi and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara had blamed the influence of western culture for such crimes against women, while Azmi advocated more modest dressing for women.

The DCW chief denounced both politicians for their comments on women's sartorial choices.

"Parameshwara and Azmi have made extremely misogynistic statements on this incident which has caused national and international outrage," Maliwal wrote in the letter.

"Parameshwara, despite being the Home Minister of Karnataka, casually referred to the molestation incidents as ones which happen usually, thereby implying that these are not big incidents," she wrote.

Maliwal said: "Azmi crossed all boundaries by saying that women walking alone at night or not covering their bodies fully and ensuring a 'burka' or 'pallu' invite sexual violence."