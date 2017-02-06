DCW chief Swati Maliwal granted bail

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to DCW chief Swati Maliwal in a case of alleged irregularities in appointments to the women's rights panel.

Special Judge Hemani Malhotra granted the bail to the Delhi Commission for Women chief after asking her to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs.20,000.

While granting bail, the court observed that the case was based on documentary evidence.



Maliwal appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued in January. The court has listed the matter for April 6 for further hearing.



Taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Malhotra on January 18 issued the summons to Maliwal.



Maliwal was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The ACB action followed a complaint filed by Maliwal's predecessor Barkha Singh Shukla of the Congress.



Shukla alleged that Aam Aadmi Party workers were appointed in the DCW to fetch them financial gains. The ACB investigated 85 appointments.



Maliwal denied the charges and said the action was taken to put pressure on her not to investigate cases against leaders of a political party.