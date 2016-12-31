  1. Home
  2. Cities

Darbari Lal returns to Punjab Congress after disillusionment with AAP

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab polls

Captain Amarinder Singh (PHOTO: Facebook)

Less than a week after he was named the AAP candidate from Amritsar Central Assembly segment, Darbari Lal returned to the Congress fold on Wednesday, saying he had realised the party, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, was the only hope of succour for the crisis-ridden state of Punjab.

Lal’s homecoming into the Punjab Congress was witnessed, among others, by Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh, who said it marked yet another dent in Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been thoroughly exposed as an organization of self-serving individuals, many of whom were caught in corruption and sex scandals.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi be blamed for note ban deaths?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.