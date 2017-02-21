Cyber Swachhta Kendra launched to prevent cyber attacks

The government on Tuesday, through its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in), launched "Cyber Swachhta Kendra", a new desktop and mobile security solution for secure cyber space in the country.

The new solution will notify, enable cleaning and secure systems of end-users to prevent further infections.

"Launched 'Cyber Swachhta Kendra' (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre), an important milestone in various initiatives taken on Cyber Security," tweeted Union IT and Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"Launched USB Pratirodh, which will control the unauthorised usage of removable USB storage media devices like pen drives, external hard drives. Launched App Samvid, to protect Desktops from suspicious applications from running," the minister tweeted.

USB Pratirodh is a desktop security solution that controls the use of removable storage media like pen drives, external hard drives and other USB-supported mass storage devices.

M-Kavach tool offers a comprehensive mobile device security solution for Android devices addressing threats related to mobile phones.

The move comes at a time when over 50,300 cyber security incidents like phishing, website intrusions and defacements, virus and denial of service attacks have been observed in the country during 2016.

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra is part of the government's Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra complies with the objectives of the National Cyber Security Policy which aims at creating a secure cyber eco-system in the country.

The botnet and malware cleaning analysis centre was announced in 2015 with an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

According to the new website of the analysis centre, it will operate in close coordination and collaboration with internet service providers and product/antivirus companies.