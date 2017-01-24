Cyber crimes increase post demonetisation

Ever since the increase in ‘cashless transactions’ post demonetisation, there appears to be a manifold increase in cyber crimes with fraudsters targeting people using digital payments and e-wallets for their daily needs.



According to the Cyber Cell of Chandigarh Police, as many as 89 complaints regarding have been cyber fraud have been received in past 22 days. Out of these, 28 are related to ATM personal identification number (PIN) fraud and 24 to the Debit card misuse by fraudsters targeting people going for online shopping or cashless transactions.



“Between 8 November (when the Prime Minister announced the decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes) and 31 December. We received about 300 complaints related to cyber crime like Phishing,” the in-charge of Cyber Cell, Harinder Singh Sekhon, told The Statesman.



Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. He said since now people are becoming aware of precautions taken while shopping online or making cashless transactions, there has been slight drop in number of such cases this month.



Sekhon said that since cashless transactions need to be made through portable wallets, credit/debit cards and online exchanges, city residents should embrace the best security measures while doing the same.