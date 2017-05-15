Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan's Banswara

Curfew was on Monday relaxed for three hours in Banswara district of Rajasthan which witnessed communal clashes last week.

The situation is normalising, but police and administrative officials are keeping a vigil in areas where arson was reported.



"We have relaxed the curfew for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm," said Banswara SP Kaluram Rawat.



He said that more than 90 people from both sides have been taken into custody as a preventive measure till late Sunday.



"No fresh incidence of clash was reported in the sensitive areas where curfew was clamped on Friday.Few arrests too have been made for disturbing peace and harmony in the city, Rawat added.



Clashes on Thursday broke out during a religious procession of the minority community which led to stone pelting on the night.



On Friday, members of both the sides again pelted stones, torched houses and vehicles which prompted the district administration to clamp curfew in Kotwali Police Station area, which covers almost entire city area.



We are continuously holding meeting with senior members of both the communities.They have assured their support to restore peace and communal harmony.We will take a decision to further relax curfew on the basis of the prevailing situation, the SP said.