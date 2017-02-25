Cracks in Congress over supporting Shiv Sena for Mumbai Mayor

Differences emerged on Saturday in the Congress party over the issue of extending support to the Shiv Sena for the post of Mayor after a hung house was thrown up in elections to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the country's richest civic body.



AICC General Secretary and seniormost Congress leader Gurudas Kamat raised "strong objections" to even any discussion of a tie-up or indirect support to the Shiv Sena in the BMC.



"We have fought against both saffron parties all along for their divisive policies and people will not spare us if we attempt to align with them," Kamat said in a strongly-worded statement.



"I have also informed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi of my (this) opinion. I take strong objection to any discussion, even of having any tie-up or indirect support to the Shiv Sena in the BMC," the former Union Minister added.



He said it should left to the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party to sort out their problems and in the process "expose themselves and their lust for power".



Kamat's bombshell came a day after back-end efforts were believed to be underway in Maharashtra Congress to prop up the Shiv Sena for bagging the crucial post of Mayor if its tie-up with the BJP failed to materialize.