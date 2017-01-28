CPI-M looking into attack on ex Bengal minister by Trinamool congress

Veteran CPI-M leader and former West Bengal Minister Ashok Bhattacharya, who was hospitalised after Trinamool Congress councillors allegedly "attacked" him at a meeting of the Siliguri civic body, on Sunday said his party is looking into the incident.



"The party is looking into it," Bhattacharya, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, told the media here after being discharged from the critical care unit (CCU) of a hospital here.



Bhattacharya was the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development and Town Planning during the erstwhile Left Front regime.



"I decided to get a release from the hospital as other patients may suffer from my stay. I do not want them to suffer on my account. My treatment will go on at home," he said.



On Saturday during a meeting at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, bottles, files and a microphone stand were allegedly hurled at the Mayor after an argument broke out between him and Trinamool councillors.



He was rushed to the hospital with a forehead injury and was warded in the CCU for his falling blood pressure, his party said.



Left leaders condemned the "attack" and brought out a protest rally in Siliguri on Saturday.

